How to cancel your Xbox Live subscription using your Xbox One console or a computer

When you sign up for a subscription service on your Xbox One, you will be required to select a preferred form of payment for renewing your subscription.

Whether you are looking to sign up for an Xbox Live subscription to play games online, reap the benefits of free games with Gold, or receive exclusive Xbox Live discounts, there are various reasons why you might want to add an Xbox Live subscription to your gaming experience.

However, subscriptions can start to add up, so here’s how to cancel your Xbox Live subscription if you change your mind.

How to cancel your Xbox Live subscription on your Xbox One console

1. Turn on your Xbox One console and log into your Xbox account, if you have not already done so.

2. Press the Home button on your controller and select “Settings.”

3. In “Settings” scroll down to “Account.” Then, select “Subscriptions.”

4. Select the subscription that you wish to cancel. On the next page, scroll down and click “View and manage subscription.”

Select "View and manage subscription" to launch a Microsoft Edge webpage to cancel your Xbox subscription.

5. A Microsoft Edge webpage will open, then move your cursor back to the subscription you wish to cancel by clicking “Manage, ” then “Cancel.” Your Xbox subscription will now be canceled.

How to cancel your Xbox Live subscription using your computer

1. Turn on your PC or Mac computer and head to xbox.com.

2. Click on your profile picture in the right hand corner of your screen. Then click the “…” button and a dropdown box will appear. Select “Microsoft Settings.”

3. On the left hand corner of your screen, you should see a dropdown titled “Xbox Settings.” Click on “Subscriptions.”

4. On the “Subscriptions” page, scroll down and select the Xbox subscription that you wish to cancel by clicking “Manage.”After you click “Manage,” click “Cancel.”

After you click "Manage" on the subscription that you wish to cancel, click the "Cancel" button and the subscription will be canceled.

