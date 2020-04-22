8 easy ways to celebrate prom at home if your school’s dance has been canceled

caption Students made their own virtual prom happen on Zoom. source Anna Nelson

Many proms around the world have been canceled this year.

Still, there are numerous ways to celebrate the milestone dance at home.

Speaking to Insider, some students say they’re hosting proms on Zoom, and having backyard photo shoots to show off their outfits.

Celebrities and restaurant chains are also helping teenagers celebrate with virtual dances and interactive activities.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Unfortunately for many high-school seniors, countless proms around the world have been canceled this year.

However, that doesn’t mean students can’t celebrate. In recent weeks, teenagers have come up with creative ways to experience their school dances at home using technology and fancy outfits. Many of their ideas are also easy enough to re-create.

From backyard photo shoots to virtual proms, here are eight ways you can make up for your canceled event.

Consider having a backyard photo shoot to show off your dress or suit.

caption Mattie, a student from Georgia, models her prom dress near her home.

That’s exactly what Mattie, a high-school senior from Georgia, did after her prom was canceled. She previously told Insider that she was “super upset” after receiving the news because she thought no one would ever see her sleeveless, blue-and-gold gown.

Thankfully, her mom had an idea to visit a nearby farmhouse and nature center for a prom-themed photo shoot. Other teenagers have taken similar approaches, photographing themselves in their prom attire from their backyards.

Not only does this activity give students a chance to show off their prom outfits, but it’s also an easy and inexpensive way to celebrate the milestone.

Check to see if your future college is doing anything for incoming freshmen who missed prom.

caption Students participated in this TikTok contest using the hashtag #Troyprom.

While speaking to Insider, Mattie said she’s heard rumors of local colleges in her area planning to host proms for incoming freshman next year. Troy University, on the other hand, recently hosted a prom-themed contest on TikTok so that new students could earn scholarships.

While it’s unlikely that every college will celebrate the high-school milestone, it’s worth checking to see if your future alma mater is doing anything special.

If you don’t mind waiting, book a small venue where you and your friends can dance the night away.

caption Once it’s safe to gather in groups again, you could always host your own prom.

According to Mattie, her and her friends have considered “getting a group together and hosting a mini prom” at a small, local venue without the help of their school. Of course, they would do this when it is safe to do so, and local businesses have reopened.

You and your friends could do the same once it’s safe to gather, so long as everyone is willing to rent a space. If you’re looking to save money, however, you could create the same experience at someone’s home for free.

Alternatively, you could have an at-home prom with your family.

caption Wayne Hill and his family celebrate prom at home in Atlanta, Georgia.

When her brother Wayne’s prom was canceled, Lauryne Hill and her family made sure his day would still be special. They each took on special roles – like being photographers and DJs – to host an at-home celebration.

To do the same, all you’ll need is your prom outfit, some good music, and a family member or two to join the fun.

If you’re missing your friends, try chatting with them over a platform like Zoom while wearing prom attire.

caption Anna Nelson and her friends dressed up and played games during their Zoom prom.

Anna Nelson, a high-school senior, recently held a virtual prom with her friends over Zoom. Speaking to Insider, she said anyone can do the same, so long as they “get a good group of people together and have fun with it.”

“It doesn’t have to be super formal or serious,” Nelson said. “Like what my group did is we all got dressed up, changed into comfortable ‘after-party clothes’ within thirty minutes, and then played Jackbox the rest of the night.”

“All it takes is a good group of people with a positive outlook on the situation to have a good time,” she added.

You can even celebrate with celebrities thanks to technology.

caption Jenna B. attends John Krasinski’s virtual prom using her laptop and phone. source Jenna/Twitter

On Sunday, John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom on his Some Good News YouTube channel with the help of celebrities like the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish. Jenna B., a high-school senior, was one of many students who participated.

“My soccer season was cut short, prom was canceled, and I won’t get to walk across the graduation stage in May,” Jenna told Insider. “That being said, the Some Good News prom really brought light into a dark situation.”

“To be able to attend a virtual prom hosted by my favorite actor of all time was so special,” she continued. “I’m also a huge, huge fan of the Jonas Brothers and Billie Eilish, so it was perfect. It really made me feel like the class of 2020 was loved. I am so grateful that John Krasinski decided to do this. I hope he knows how much it meant to us seniors.”

Though his prom was a one-night-only event, other celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres are also celebrating the milestone through social-media challenges.

If you’re feeling creative, consider re-creating your prom using platforms like Minecraft or Roblox.

caption An example of a Minecraft prom, created by Twitter user @summerwithers.

As Good Morning America previously reported, some students across the US are using gaming platforms like Minecraft and Roblox to re-create their canceled proms. They typically use the technology to create digital versions of their schools, make lifelike avatars, and connect with fellow students online.

Both platforms are free to play online, though they do offer some in-game purchases.

Look to your favorite restaurants for help celebrating the milestone.

caption Young Olive Garden fans will love the restaurant’s prom promotion.

Olive Garden, for example, is helping students celebrate their canceled proms by creating custom photos of students with their dates and friends. To do so, the company takes separate photos, then edits them together using digital backdrops featuring everything from breadsticks to restaurant mints.

To receive a photo, students must send their images to Olive Garden’s Twitter or Instagram account using the hashtag #OliveGardenProm.