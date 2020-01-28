To change your administrator email in Windows 10, you’ll need to use a workaround — here’s how to do it

caption To change the administrator email on your Windows 10 computer, go to the Settings app. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

There’s no direct way to change the administrator email on a Windows 10 computer, but there is a workaround.

In order to change your Windows administrator email, you’ll need to create a new user account, which will then become an administrator account.

Microsoft doesn’t provide any direct way to change the administrator email on a Windows 10 account – they make it difficult so that users won’t do it accidentally.

However, if you actually do want to change your administrator email – perhaps so that all your devices operate under the same Windows account – you can do so by creating a new account on your computer and switching to it.

Doing so is a lengthy, somewhat complicated process, but it’s not overly difficult. Here’s what you’ll need to know.

How to change the administrator email in Windows 10

There are two parts to changing your administrator email on Windows 10.

First, you need to switch your local account. To do so:

1. Open the Start menu by clicking the Windows icon at the bottom-right corner of your screen, or by pressing the Windows key on your keyboard.

2. Open Settings, which is represented by an image of a gear above the power button.

caption Open your Settings. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. From the Settings menu, select “Accounts,” under the image of a person.

caption The Accounts menu is where you’ll edit administrator settings. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. In the “Your Info” menu, which should open by default, find the link that says “Sign in with a Microsoft account instead” and click on it.

caption Make sure that the user account you’re logged into is an administrator account. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. For security reasons, Windows will ask for the password for your current Microsoft account. Provide it, then click “Next.”

6. Here’s where you’ll make your new user account. Provide a new username and password, and if you’d like, a password hint.

7. Click “Sign out and finish” to finish the process. Make sure you’ve saved any important work before you do so, as this will close all your programs.

caption You’ll be immediately signed out so that you can set up your new account. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Now, you’ll need to log into the new account you just created. Once you do, repeat steps one through four from above.

Once you’ve clicked the “Sign in with a Microsoft account instead” button:

1. Type the new administrator email address you want to use, then click “Continue.”

2. Enter the password for the new account, then click “Next.”

3. Complete the process by following the on-screen instructions.

