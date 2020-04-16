How to change Alexa’s location on your Amazon Echo to correct features like time and weather

caption You can change Alexa’s location on your Amazon speaker if you’ve moved or want a more accurate location. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

To change Alexa’s location, simply access the “Devices” section in the Alexa app.

Your Amazon Echo uses your location and Alexa to make accurate weather predictions, along with other features.

It’s especially important to change your location if you’ve moved recently, as your settings may still be linked to your previous address.

Alexa uses your location to make accurate weather forecasts, amongst other things.

So, if you’ve moved recently, it’s especially important to make sure your address is up to date.

To change your location, you’ll have to open the Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android.

Tap the Devices tab and select your Echo to make edits. You’ll be prompted to enter your full address.

You can also change your timezone.

Here’s how to do it.

How to change Alexa’s location using the Alexa app

1. Open the Alexa app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android.

2. Tap the Devices tab in the bottom-right corner.

caption Tap “Devices.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Echo & Alexa” in the top-left corner.

4. Select your device from the list. You may have multiple Echo or Echo Dots linked to the same account.

caption Select your device. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Scroll down and tap “Device Location.” You should also see “Time Zone” listed below.

6. Enter your street address, city, region, and zip code. You can also change your country at the top of the page.

7. Tap the blue “Save” option in the top-right corner to complete the process.

caption Tap “Save.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

