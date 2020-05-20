How to change your business address on Google Maps using Google My Business

caption You can update the address of your business on Google Maps in a few simple steps. source AngieYeoh/Shutterstock

You can change your registered business address on Google Maps through the free Google My Business tool.

Changes to a business address on Google Maps are only possible if the company is attached to your account.

Google reviews all changes to your business address made through Google My Business, so it may take several days to be updated and re-published.

You can also change your business address on Google Maps using the Google My Business app for iOS and Android.

Keeping your business information up to date on a platform as ubiquitous as Google Maps is crucial for success, and Google makes this a straightforward process with Google My Business. This free tool allows business owners and organizations to manage their online presence in Google Search and Maps, which includes verifying and editing essential information like your address, service area, hours, and website.

To edit a business address on Google Maps, you must have an account with Google My Business. The business you are updating must also be attached to your account. When making changes to the address, follow Google’s address guidelines around the use of the suite, floor, and building numbers, as well as cross streets and nearby landmarks. Following the instructions will improve the accuracy of your business’s Google profile and location on Google Maps.

Business owners can edit their business address via Google My Business online and on the Google My Business app for iPhones and Androids.

Here’s how it’s done.

How to change your business address on Google Maps using a computer

1. Sign in to Google My Business on a desktop web browser.

caption This dashboard allows you to view Google’s analytics about your business and update relevant information about your business listing. source Google; Patrick Green/Panama City Diving

2. From the menu located on the left side of the screen, click “Info.”

3. In the address field, click the pencil icon.

caption Click on the pencil icon for each business attribute to update your business category, set special hours, and more. source Google; Patrick Green/Panama City Diving

4. Type in any updates to your business address, keeping in mind Google’s address guidelines so that it accurately displays on Maps.

5. Click “Apply.”

6. If Google is unable to find your address, you’ll see a “Set marker location” button over the map to the right of the address field. Click it.

caption Setting your marker helps Google Maps find your business location when inputting the address doesn’t work. source Google; Patrick Green/Panama City Diving

7. Drag the red pin on the map that pops up and place it in the center of your business location, then click “Apply.”

How to change your business address on Google Maps using the Google My Business mobile app

1. Open the Google My Business app.

2. Navigate to your account page by tapping “Profile” on the bottom of the screen.

caption This is how your account dashboard appears on the Google My Business app. source Google; Patrick Green/Panama City Diving

3. Tap the address field and click the pencil icon to begin editing.

caption You’ll still need to select the pencil icon to update your business information. source Google; Patrick Green/Panama City Diving

4. Update your business address so that it accurately displays on Google Maps.

caption Fill out the fields with your updated business address. source Google; Patrick Green/Panama City Diving

5. Tap Save.

