How to change the format of dates in your Google Sheets spreadsheet

caption You can change the format of calendar dates in Google Sheets. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can change the date format in Google Sheets and customize the appearance of calendar dates.

Google Sheets is similar to Microsoft’s Excel application, but is web-based and offers a few different features.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Google is the most popular search engine, and it also offers other popular and useful tools like Google Calendar and Google Drive.

Users can use Google Drive to create documents, presentations, and data sheets in Google Sheets. Similar to Microsoft Excel, Google Sheets allows users to make data spreadsheets from their laptop or computer and easily customize their data presentation in Google Sheets.

One of the ways to customize your data in Google Sheets is to change the format of calendar dates in your spreadsheet.

Here’s how to change the date format in Google Sheets.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change the date format in Google Sheets

1. Log into your Google Docs account on your PC or Mac computer and create or open a spreadsheet.

2. In your Google spreadsheet, select the cell(s) that you wish to modify, then click the “123” button in the top menu bar. A dropdown menu will appear, allowing you to select a few options on changing various formats, including the date.

3. You can click the “Date” button to change the date to default, or select “More Formats” then select “More dates and time formats.” You can customize how you want dates to be formatted in your spreadsheet in “More Dates and time formats.”

caption Select “More dates and time formats” to explore more options on how to format your date to your liking. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. After you customize the format of your date, hit “Apply,” and the selected cells you chose will change.

caption Hit “Apply” and any cells that have a date will immediately change to the format. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

If you add a date in one of the selected text boxes, then the format will automatically change.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: