How to change the size of your desktop icons on a Windows 10 computer

caption You can change the size of the icons on your Windows 10 computer’s desktop or Taskbar. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can change your desktop icon size on a Windows 10 computer in a few steps.

You can increase or decrease the icon size of shortcuts, as well as taskbar icons.

The default icon size is usually medium.

With a Windows 10 computer, there are a ton of ways you can personalize your computer to make it your own.

From changing the background on your desktop or the appearance of your cursor to your default browser, there are more than a few ways to personalize your Windows 10 computer.

You can also modify the size of your icon shortcuts. So if you want to make your icons smaller to fit more shortcuts on your desktop, or increase the size of icons so you don’t have to squint, you can do so in a few steps.

Here’s how to change the size of your desktop or Taskbar icons on your Windows 10 computer.

How to change your desktop icon size in Windows 10

1. Power on your Windows 10 computer and use your mouse to right-click anywhere on your desktop.

2. In the pop-up menu, click on the “View” tab, and three options will appear: large, medium, and small. The default icon size on your computer is typically medium.

caption Select the size that you want your icons on your Windows 10 computer to be. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

How to change your Taskbar icon size in Windows 10

1. Power on your Windows 10 computer and use your mouse to right-click anywhere on your desktop.

2. In the pop-up menu, click on “Display settings.”

3. In “Display settings,” click “Select & Layout” and then in the drop-down menu choose which size you want your text, apps, and other miscellaneous items to be. Click on the size and the changes will be applied immediately.

caption Select the percentage you want your text and apps to be in “Display settings.” source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

