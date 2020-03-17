How to change your Discord profile picture using your computer

- source
- Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider
- To change your Discord profile picture, navigate to your User Settings.
- Your Discord profile picture, or “avatar,” is the user icon next to your messages, and what people see in their friend’s list.
- Discord limits how often you can change your profile picture in a limited timeframe, however.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Your profile picture is the public face that you put out to Discord communities. A powerful picture and username combination can say a lot about a person.
While there’s a lot to be said for a consistent profile picture – finding a good picture that represents you helps give the impression of a consistent identity to people.
That being said, there’s no reason to keep a picture that no longer suits you.
Here’s how you put your best face forward.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
MacBook Pro (From $1,299.99 at Best Buy)
Lenovo IdeaPad 130 (From $299.99 at Best Buy)
How to change your Discord profile picture
1. Open the Discord app on your Mac or PC.
2. At the bottom-left of your screen, near your profile picture, you’ll see a small gear icon. Hover over it and click to access your “User Settings.”
- source
- Ross James/Business Insider
3. In the My Account tab, click “Edit.”
- The My Account tab should be the screen you see when you click “User Settings,” so you shouldn’t need to navigate to it.
- source
- Ross James/Business Insider
4. Hover your mouse over your profile picture and then click the icon next to your current picture.
- source
- Ross James/Business Insider
5. Select a photo to upload. The best pictures are square and centered, since Discord will automatically crop your photo.
- Nitro users can also upload .gif files and create animated profile pictures.
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to cross out text in Discord and make other text changes
-
How to add emojis to Discord using the emoji menu, or upload your own emoji
-
How to delete your Discord account using a computer
-
How to connect your Spotify account to Discord, so everyone can see what music you’re listening to
-
How to get free games on Steam in 2 ways, including through the official Steam store