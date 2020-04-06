How to change your Hulu password, or reset your password if you’ve forgotten it

caption It’s easy to change your Hulu password. source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

You can change your Hulu password through any internet browser, by heading to your account settings page.

If you can’t access your account, you can also change your password by resetting it from the login screen.

It’s easy to change your Hulu password – whether you manually change it in your settings or reset it via email.

If you know your current password, but want to change it for security purposes, you should head to your account settings menu. You can do this in any internet browser on your Mac, PC, or mobile device. However, you can’t use the mobile app.

If you don’t know your password and can’t log in at all, you’ll need to reset your password. Luckily, you can do this from any version of the app.

Here’s how to change or reset your Hulu password, using a Mac, PC, iPhone, or Android device.

How to change your Hulu password online in your account settings

1. Using an internet browser, log into your Hulu account online.

2. On the desktop site, hover over your name in the top-right and click “Account.” On the mobile website, tap “Manage Account” near the bottom of the screen. You may have to re-enter your password here – do so if prompted.

caption Open your account menu by clicking it here. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

3. You will now be able to see your account details, including your current subscription and your personal info. Click or tap the blue “Change Password” option, which will be on the right on the desktop site, and near the bottom on the mobile site.

caption Navigate to the “Change Password” menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. This will open a pop-up. Here, enter your current password, a new password, and then re-type the new password. You can also check the box next to “Log me out of other computers,” which will sign you out on any device that you’re logged into Hulu on. Click or tap “Save Changes” when you’re done.

caption Enter your new password and save the changes. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to change your Hulu password by resetting it

1. If you’ve forgotten your password and need to reset it, head to the Hulu website or app and try to log in.

2. Instead of entering your email and password, click or tap “Forgot your email or password?”

caption Select the “Forgot Password” option. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Enter the email associated with your account, and then click or tap the “Send Me a Reset Link” button.

4. Wait for the email to appear in your inbox, and then open the link and follow the instructions to reset your password.

caption You’ll need to enter the email that’s linked to your Hulu account. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

