How to change the default input on your Roku TV to use a cable box, game console, or other device

The easiest way to change the input on a Roku TV is to go through the Settings menu, where you can choose which input you want the TV to default to when it turns on.

Knowing how to change the input on your Roku TV is essential if you have other devices hooked up to your TV, like a cable box or game console.

A Roku TV takes the idea of a Roku – basically a device that gives you access to hundreds of streaming services – and puts it into a smart TV with a ton of great features.

One of these great features is the ability for the user to go in and change which input source the Roku TV defaults to when it turns on.

So if you’re more of a traditional TV watcher, and still use a cable box as your primary viewing method, you can set it as the default. Same with a game console, or Blu-ray player.

With all of these options, you’d think that setting up and changing this feature might be a little complicated, but it’s actually an incredibly simple process.

How to change the default input on a Roku TV

1. Go to the homescreen by pressing the Home button on your Roku TV remote. It’s the button with an image of a house on it, under the power button.

2. In the menu on the left side of the screen, scroll down until you reach the “Settings” option, and select it.

caption Open the Settings menu. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Scroll down and select “System.”

4. Scroll down and select “Power.”

caption Navigate to the “Power” menu. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Select “Power On,” the first option.

6. Choose the input you want your Roku TV to default to when you turn it on. Each input has its own preset name, but actually corresponds to a different HDMI input.

caption In the “Power on” menu, you can choose your default input. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Once you do so, you can press the Home button again. Everything will save automatically.

The next time you turn the Roku TV off and on again, it’ll switch to the new default input.

If you ever need to return to the homescreen, to change it your default input again or simply use your Roku services, just press the Home button on your Roku remote.

