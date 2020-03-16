How to change your payment method on Netflix using a computer or mobile device

caption You can change your Netflix payment method to a credit or debit card or your PayPal account. source Reuters

You can easily change your Netflix payment method using your preferred browser on your computer or mobile device.

The process for changing your payment method on Netflix can be done in less than five steps – here’s how to do it.

Whenever you get a new credit card or change your billing address, it is important to update your payment preferences for subscriptions.

Changing your payment method for Netflix, the popular digital streaming service, is easy and can be done in just a few steps using your preferred browser on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Whether you want to update your credit card’s information or use an entirely new one for your account, follow the steps below.

How to change your Netflix payment method

1. Launch your preferred browser on your Mac or PC, or a mobile browser, and go to http://www.netflix.com. Sign in if you haven’t already, and then select your user profile.

2. Click on your icon photo in the top-right.

3. From the dropdown menu, select “Account.”

caption Select your profile icon and then select “Account” from the dropdown menu. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

4. Under the “Membership & Billing” submenu, select “Manage payment info” on the right.

caption Select “Manage payment info” on the right. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

5. To edit information for an existing credit card, select “Edit” to the right of the card’s information.

6. Enter your credit card’s updated information in the text boxes, and then, at the bottom, select “Save.”

7. To add a backup payment method, select “Add another payment method.”

caption Select “Edit” to edit a current credit card, or select “Add another payment method” to add another payment method at the bottom. source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

8. Select whether the new payment form is a credit or debit card, or connect your Paypal account.

9. Follow the prompts, and then select “Save” at the bottom of your screen.

caption Fill in the required information and then click “Save.” source Meira Gebel/Business Insider

