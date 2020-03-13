How to change your nickname on Discord for a particular server, or change your username for all servers

caption You can change your nickname on Discord at any time. source Allmy/Shutterstock

You can easily change your nickname on Discord via the server settings menu.

However, if you want to have a more far-reaching impact, you may instead want to change your username, which will be used for all servers on Discord.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

In real life, nicknames have a way of sticking with us – even if we don’t necessarily love them.

But on Discord, nicknames are a choice built into the many options users have for customizing their experience on the platform.

For those who are interested, here’s how to change your nickname on Discord (you can also change your username if you want to use the same name across multiple servers).

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change your nickname on a Discord server

1. Log into your Discord account on your Mac or PC and navigate to the desired server in the left sidebar.

2. Click the area with the server name and a down-carrot.

3. Select “Change Nickname.”

caption Select “Change Nickname” from the menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Enter your desired nickname in the pop-up then click “Save.”

caption Save the nickname you want. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Alternatively, if you don’t mind a more public process, you could use the slash command “/nick” followed by your desired nickname, within a chat for that server, to more quickly change it.

How to change your username on Discord

You can also change your username for all servers instead of changing only your nickname for a particular server.

1. Open Discord and log into your account, if needed.

2. Select the gear icon, located in the bottom-left section of the screen, just below your current username.

caption Select the gear icon at the bottom. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click “Edit” next to your username information.

caption Click “Edit” to change your username. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Enter your new username and current password in the corresponding fields, then click “Save.”

caption Click “Save” when you’re done. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: