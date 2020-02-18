How to change your payment method on Airbnb in 5 simple steps

caption It’s easy to change your payment method on Airbnb for general use or upcoming reservations. source Shutterstock

You can easily change your payment method on Airbnb on a computer.

Airbnb allows you to store credit cards, which you can add or remove at any time as long as there is always a stored default payment method.

Airbnb also gives users the option to change their payment method for upcoming reservations that still have pending payments.

Airbnb makes it easy to pay for reservations by storing credit card information.

As long as there is a default payment method listed, users can add and remove credit cards at any time.

They can also change which payment method they’d prefer as their default.

How to change your payment method on Airbnb

1. Log into your Airbnb account in a web browser on a Mac or PC.

2. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. Navigate to “Account.”

3. Select “Payment & payouts.”

caption Select “Payment & payouts” to start changing your payment method. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

4. Your stored cards will appear under “Payment Methods.” To delete payment methods, select the three dots to the right of the card and then hit “Remove.”

5. If you want to add a new card, click on the “Add Payment Method” button that appears under your stored cards.

Airbnb also allows you to change the payment method for a reservation that has been made, but still has a pending future payment.

How to change your payment method on Airbnb for a future reservation

1. Log into your Airbnb account and select “Trips” from the top navigation bar.

caption Select “Trips” to view upcoming trips. source Kelly Laffey/Business Insider

2. Under “Trip Overview,” select “Reservation.”

3. Navigate to “Payment Details” and then click “Get receipts and manage future payments.”

4. Head to the “Your Payment Details” page and under “Scheduled payments,” click “Update payment details.”

5. On the “Change Your Payment Details” page, select the payment method that you want to use under the “Pay with” tab and hit “Submit” to finalize the change.

