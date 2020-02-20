How to change your phone number on Airbnb in 5 simple steps

caption It’s easy to change your phone number on Airbnb to make sure your hosts have the correct contact information if they want to reach you. source Shutterstock

You can easily change your phone number on Airbnb to make sure that your host has the correct contact information should there be an issue or emergency situation.

Your phone numbers are only shared between hosts and guests once they are paired, but they are never shared publicly on Airbnb.

While real-time chats over the phone isn’t the main communication tool on Airbnb, it’s still essential to have the correct phone number associated with your Airbnb account should your host needs to contact you regarding an issue or in the time of emergency.

If you have recently gotten a new phone number and want to change the phone number attached to your Airbnb account, here’s how to change your phone number on Airbnb.

How to change your phone number on Airbnb

1. Log into your Airbnb account on a browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Click on your profile icon and then select “Account” from the dropdown menu.

3. Click on the box that says “Personal info,” then scroll down to and click “Edit” beside the phone number.

caption Click on “Edit” to change your phone number. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. Click “Edit” again and then enter the new phone number.

caption Enter your new phone number and click “Verify” to receive a code for the change. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Click verify and then enter the four-digit code you receive to confirm the change.

