How to change your Reddit username by creating a new account

- The only way to change your Reddit username is by creating a new account with a new username.
- If you create a new account, however, you’ll have to start fresh with new posts and activity.
- Here’s how to reinvent yourself on Reddit by changing your username when you start a fresh account.
As times change, you may end up feeling buyer’s remorse toward your choice of Reddit username.
And while your Instagram and Twitter handles can be changed on any old whim, you remain committed to your Reddit username as long as you keep the account.
Fortunately, starting a new Reddit account is a simple process.
Here’s how to reinvent yourself on Reddit with a new username by starting a fresh account.
How to change your Reddit username
1. Navigate to Reddit in your preferred web browser on your Mac or PC.
2. Sign out of your existing account if you’re still signed in by clicking the arrow by the icon in the top-right corner. Click “Log Out” at the bottom of the dropdown menu.
3. Click “Sign up” in the top-right corner.
4. Enter your email address and click “Next.”
5. Select your new username, choose a password, and click “Sign up” to finalize.
Reddit won’t require you to verify your new account’s email address, but it is recommended.
