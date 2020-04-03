How to change your default search engine in Firefox on a computer or mobile device

caption You change you default search engine in Firefox to your preferred website. source Evan Lorne/Shutterstock

You can change your default search engine in Firefox on mobile and desktop.

Firefox users can choose between search engines like Google and even Wikipedia.

Here’s how to change your default search engine in Firefox.

Choosing a default search engine can be a fraught issue for the web browsing company.

In fact, the matter was so fraught for browser Mozilla Firefox that it ended in multiple lawsuits over their decision to dump Yahoo in favor of Google as its default search engine.

While Firefox executives clearly felt one way about what should be the default search engine on its platform, you might feel an entirely different way.

Fortunately, you’re not locked into the default search engine of their choosing.

Here’s how to personalize your default search engine in Firefox on both desktop and mobile.

How to change your search engine in Firefox on your computer

1. Open Firefox on your Mac or PC.

caption Open Firefox. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

2. Click the three horizontal lines in the top-right, then select “Preferences” from the dropdown menu.

caption If you’re using a Mac, you can also hold the “command” + “,” keys on your keyboard to summon the Preferences menu in Firefox. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. Select “Search” from the left hand menu.

caption Firefox gives the intriguing option of Wikipedia as a default search engine; so given that 90% of my Google searches lead to Wikipedia, I opted for that to skip a step in the future. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

4. Under the “Default Search Engine” section, choose your preferred browser in the dropdown menu.

caption Select your preferred search engine. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

How to change your search engine in Firefox on your mobile device

1. Launch the Firefox app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap the three horizontal lines at the bottom-right of your screen and choose “Settings.”

caption Select “Settings.” source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

3. Under “General,” tap “Search” and then “Google.”

caption Tap on the “Search” tab. source Isabella Paoletto/Business Insider

4. Tap on “Google” under “Default search engine” and then select the browser you’d like to use as your default.

caption Tap “Google” and then select your new default search engine. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

Your selection will be saved and you’ll be automatically redirected to the previous tab.

