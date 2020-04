How to change your TikTok password using the mobile app

caption You can change your TikTok password on your mobile device. source XanderSt/Shutterstock

You can change your TikTok password in just a few steps using the mobile app.

You should create a strong password using a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Whether you suspect someone has hacked into your account, have been warned of a data breach, or like to routinely make adjustments, it’s easy to change your TikTok password.

When you change your password, make sure you come up with a strong one by using a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

In just seven steps, you’ll be able to change your TikTok password.

Here’s how.

How to change your TikTok password

1. Open the TikTok app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap “Me” at the bottom-right corner of your screen.

3. Tap the ellipsis at the top-right corner of your screen.

caption Tap the “…” located at the top-right of your screen. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

4. Tap “Manage my account.”

5. Tap “Password.”

6. Depending on whether you have a phone number or email address linked to your account, you’ll automatically be sent a text message or email with a four or six-digit code. Simultaneously, you’ll be brought to a page in the app where you input the numbers. Type in the code.

caption If you have a phone number linked to your account, you’ll receive a text with a four-digit code. If you have an email address linked to your account, you’ll receive an email with a six-digit code. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

7. Type in your new password and tap “Next” once you’re done to complete the process.

caption Once you tap “Next” you’ll have changed your password. source Christina Liao/Business Insider

