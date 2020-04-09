How to change your TikTok password using the mobile app

By
Christina Liao, Business Insider US
-

You can change your TikTok password on your mobile device.

caption
source
XanderSt/Shutterstock

Whether you suspect someone has hacked into your account, have been warned of a data breach, or like to routinely make adjustments, it’s easy to change your TikTok password.

When you change your password, make sure you come up with a strong one by using a mix of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols.

In just seven steps, you’ll be able to change your TikTok password.

Here’s how.

How to change your TikTok password

1. Open the TikTok app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap “Me” at the bottom-right corner of your screen.

3. Tap the ellipsis at the top-right corner of your screen.

Tap the

caption
Tap the “…” located at the top-right of your screen.
source
Christina Liao/Business Insider

4. Tap “Manage my account.”

5. Tap “Password.”

6. Depending on whether you have a phone number or email address linked to your account, you’ll automatically be sent a text message or email with a four or six-digit code. Simultaneously, you’ll be brought to a page in the app where you input the numbers. Type in the code.

If you have a phone number linked to your account, you'll receive a text with a four-digit code. If you have an email address linked to your account, you'll receive an email with a six-digit code.

caption
If you have a phone number linked to your account, you’ll receive a text with a four-digit code. If you have an email address linked to your account, you’ll receive an email with a six-digit code.
source
Christina Liao/Business Insider

7. Type in your new password and tap “Next” once you’re done to complete the process.

Once you tap

caption
Once you tap “Next” you’ll have changed your password.
source
Christina Liao/Business Insider

