How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for the entire calendar or individual events

caption It’s easy to change your time zone in Google Calendar to fit your scheduling or travel needs. source S3 Studio/Getty Images

You can change the time zone in your Google Calendar easily via your Calendar settings.

You also have the option to create individual events with different time zones in Google Calendar.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’ve been using Google Calendar’s basic functions – creating events and calendars to manage your time – you aren’t getting everything you could out of the tool.

For those who travel often, one of the “extras” that can be extremely useful is the ability to take control of your time zones.

On Google Calendar, that means changing your default time zone and creating events with their own zones.

Here’s how to change the time zone in Google Calendar.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for the entire calendar

1. Go to calendar.google.com

2. Click the gear icon and select “Settings”

caption Select “Settings” in the dropdown menu. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Under “Time Zone,” select your desired time zone from the drop down and, if necessary, untick the box next to, “Ask to update my primary time zone to current location”

caption Select the time zone you desire for your Google Calendar. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for individual events

1. Go to calendar.google.com and click into the date you would like to create your event on

2. Enter the title and click “More options”

caption Select “More options” to change the time zone for a specific event. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Untick the box next to “All day.”

4. Select “Time zone.”

caption Click “Time zone” to make changes. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Select the desired time zone (or zones, if you want to start the event in one zone and end in another) for the event and click “Ok.”

caption You can pick the time zone you want for a specific event. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

After that, you would simply edit the event as desired, and hit “Save.”

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: