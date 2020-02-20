How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for the entire calendar or individual events

- source
- S3 Studio/Getty Images
- You can change the time zone in your Google Calendar easily via your Calendar settings.
- You also have the option to create individual events with different time zones in Google Calendar.
If you’ve been using Google Calendar’s basic functions – creating events and calendars to manage your time – you aren’t getting everything you could out of the tool.
For those who travel often, one of the “extras” that can be extremely useful is the ability to take control of your time zones.
On Google Calendar, that means changing your default time zone and creating events with their own zones.
Here’s how to change the time zone in Google Calendar.
How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for the entire calendar
1. Go to calendar.google.com
2. Click the gear icon and select “Settings”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Under “Time Zone,” select your desired time zone from the drop down and, if necessary, untick the box next to, “Ask to update my primary time zone to current location”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
How to change the time zone in your Google Calendar for individual events
1. Go to calendar.google.com and click into the date you would like to create your event on
2. Enter the title and click “More options”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
3. Untick the box next to “All day.”
4. Select “Time zone.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
5. Select the desired time zone (or zones, if you want to start the event in one zone and end in another) for the event and click “Ok.”
- source
- Devon Delfino/Business Insider
After that, you would simply edit the event as desired, and hit “Save.”
