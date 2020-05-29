How to change your Twitch username in 6 simple steps, and rebrand your streaming channel

caption It’s easy to change your username on Twitch. source Thomas Trutschel/Getty Images

You can change your Twitch username in your Twitch account settings menu.

When you change your Twitch username, you’ll have to make sure that the username you want hasn’t already been taken.

You can only change your Twitch username once every 60 days.

If you’ve had a Twitch account for a while, you might feel like you’ve outgrown the username you chose when you first signed up.

Maybe it was an old nickname you’re no longer fond of, or you’re interested in a different direction for your channel and want your username to reflect that.

Nevertheless, you can easily change your Twitch username in your account settings. You can do this using any internet browser on your Mac or PC.

How to change your Twitch username

1. Open the Twitch website in a web browser on your Mac or PC and log in, and then click on your profile icon in the upper-right corner of the screen.

2. In the drop-down menu that appears, click “Settings.”

caption Open your Settings menu. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

3. Scroll down to the “Profile Settings” section.

4. In the section labeled “Username,” you will see a pencil icon to the far right. Click on this icon.

caption Click on the pencil icon to edit your username. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

5. Type your desired Twitch username into the field. If the username you want is taken or otherwise unavailable, a message will appear in red text explaining the issue.

6. To finalize your choice, click “Update.”

caption Your channel’s URL will change to match your new username. source Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider

Keep in mind that you can only change your Twitch username once every 60 days. If you change your username to something that you end up disliking, you’re stuck with that username for two months.

Be sure to inform your friends and followers of the username change as well, or else they might be confused about where your streams have gone.

