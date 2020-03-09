How to change your Twitter language to navigate the platform in your preferred language

caption You can change your Twitter language for the platform’s menus, though tweets won’t translate automatically. source 2nix Studio/Shuttershock

You can easily change your Twitter language to the language that you are more comfortable with.

While you can always change your Twitter language back, you should make sure you know the language well enough so that you can navigate the site to do so.

Depending on which country you’re located in, your Twitter will default to different languages. If you live in the US, Canada, or the UK, it probably defaults to English.

However, if you want your Twitter to be in a different language – maybe because you’re bilingual, or maybe because you’re trying to learn the new language by immersion – you can change it if you’d like.

You should be sure though, before you do, that you know the language well enough to switch it back if you need to – remember, once you change it, every button will be in that language.

You should also know that the language that Twitter itself is in won’t change the language of the tweets. Your tweets will be displayed exactly as they’re typed – the site doesn’t translate them based on what language you have it set to.

Also, you can only change your Twitter language on a computer. Here’s how to do it.

How to change your Twitter language

1. From your Twitter homepage, on the sidebar menu, click “More” at the bottom.

caption On the sidebar menu, click “More.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. From the pop-up menu, select “Settings and privacy.”

caption Click “Settings and privacy.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. From the settings menu, click “Account.”

4. Under “Data and Permissions”, click “Display Language.”

caption Click “Account” and then “Display language.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. From the dropdown menu, pick your desired language, then click “Save.”

caption Choose your language, then click “Save.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

6. Enter your password as prompted, then click “Save” again.

