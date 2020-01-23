How to change the WhatsApp background in your chats to a wallpaper, color, or custom photo

You can change your WhatsApp chats background to a photo or solid color.

NurPhoto/Getty Images

WhatsApp is more customizable than your standard instant messenger, making it easy not only to customize your public profile but also to change settings in your app.

One way to customize WhatsApp is by changing the background of your chats. You can choose from pre-loaded pictures, solid colors, or your own photos.

Here’s how to customize your WhatsApp background.

How to change your WhatsApp background

1. Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device.

2. In WhatsApp, find and tap on “Settings.”

  • On an iPhone, it’s in the far right of the bottom menu bar.
  • On an Android, click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, and then tap “Settings.”

Tap the Settings icon.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. Tap on “Chats.”

4. Tap “Chat Wallpaper” on iPhone, or “Wallpaper” on Android.

Tap

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

5. Select an option:

  • Tapping on “Wallpaper Library” will open a screen of preloaded wallpapers.
  • Tapping on “Solid Colors” opens up a selection of color options.
  • Tapping on “Photos” on iPhone or “Gallery” on Android allows you to load a wallpaper from your photo library.

Select what you'd like your background to be.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Once you’ve chosen a new wallpaper, you’ll be directed to a “Wallpaper Preview” screen. If you chose a photo, this is where you can adjust it to your liking.

Tap

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

7. When you’re happy with your background, tap on “Set” in the bottom-right.

