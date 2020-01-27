How to change your WhatsApp number on an Android, if you want to use your old WhatsApp account on a new phone

caption If you just got a new phone, you can change your WhatsApp number using your old device. source Reuters

You can change your WhatsApp number on an Android device if you got a new phone but want to keep your existing WhatsApp account.

You have to be connected to the internet and have access to your WhatsApp account on your old phone in order to change your number in the app.

If you plan on getting a new phone and you use WhatsApp, you may not have to give up your existing account just because you’re getting a new number.

There is a way to change your WhatsApp number and keep your old data. However, you do have to meet a few requirements to get it done.

You have to be able to send and receive texts and calls on your new phone and be connected to the internet. And before you ditch your old phone, be aware that you also need access to your WhatsApp account for this to work. That means logging into your existing account via your old phone.

With all that in mind, here’s how to change your WhatsApp number on an Android device.

How to change your WhatsApp number

First, you have to set things up on your old phone:

1. Open WhatsApp on your old Android device.

2. Tap the three dots in the corner of the screen and select “Settings.”

3. Tap “Account.”

caption Tap the “Account” tab. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Change number.”

caption Tap “Change number.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Tap “NEXT.”

caption Tap the “NEXT” button. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Enter your old and new numbers in the corresponding fields.

7. Tap “NEXT.”

caption Enter your old and new number, then tap “NEXT.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

8. Verify your new number by inputting the verification code (sent to your new number) into the app on your old phone.

If you want to transfer your chat history to your new phone, create a backup on your old phone by tapping the three dots, then “Settings,” then “Chats” followed by “Chat Backup,” and then “Back up.”

This may be unnecessary if you already have a backup in place, but it’s a good idea to check when the last backup was created.

Next, you’ll have to install WhatsApp on your new phone and verify your phone number again. Your chat history should transfer over, and you can then start using WhatsApp as usual.

