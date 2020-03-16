How to change your AirAsia or Malaysia Airlines flight during the coronavirus outbreak

The Straits Times

The coronavirus outbreak shows no signs of stopping, and the travel industry has been thrown into chaos as governments across the globe tighten their borders to contain the virus’ spread.

In Malaysia, there have been 161 cases reported as of Sunday (March 15). According to the World Health Organisation, the global death toll is now over 5,700, with more than 153,000 cases reported. And these numbers are quickly rising.

In light of these developments, many Malaysians and visitors to Malaysia now have to postpone or even cancel their travel plans.

Here’s what you can do if you need to change your itinerary for an upcoming flight on AirAsia or Malaysia Airlines.

AirAsia

On Monday (Mar 16), low-cost airline AirAsia said it would be allowing its customers – who have tickets issued before March 7 for departure up till April 30 – to make a one-time flight date change for free, as long as the new itinerary is on the same route and within 90 days from the original flight.

Alternatively, customers can choose to retain the value of their fare in an AirAsia Big Loyalty account for future use on AirAsia.

These provisions were implemented to help guests “who are unable to travel due to their travel history, nationalities or respective travel bans”, the airline added.

This credit must be redeemed for booking within 365 days, and the actual travel dates can come after the credit expiry date as long as the flight schedule has been released.

To start the process, customers need to contact the airline at support.airasia.com.

In addition, guests who are involuntarily affected by restrictions or cancellations caused by the outbreak can choose to apply for a full refund on their fare, or change their flight dates, depending on the situation they find themselves in.

For example, customers who had their flights cancelled by AirAsia can choose to credit the fare amount in their loyalty accounts, obtain a refund, or move their flight dates. Those who are restricted to travel based on their nationality can choose to either credit the fare to their accounts or change their flight dates.

A full list of available options, which can be submitted through AirAsia’s chatbot on its website, can be found here.

Malaysia Airlines

The national carrier said that travellers affected by travel restrictions entitled to a rebooking or refund, depending on the situation they are in.

For instance, eligible passengers travelling to or from South Korea or Japan can apply for a full refund credited to the original payment form if they hold a refundable ticket. Those with non-refundable tickets will be given a refund in the form of credits, which they can use for future travel.

In addition, the airline is also offering unlimited, free changes to all new and existing bookings under its new ultimate flexibility ticket change policy. Implemented on March 13, the airline is allowing unlimited changes to flight dates free of charge, or a change in destination, which is subject to additional charges in fare differences.

Only bookings issued on or before March 31 are eligible for the new policy, provided the rebookings are made before May 31. Under the terms and conditions, the new travel date must be on or before December 31, and fare differences may apply.

The rebooking must be carried out at Malaysia Airlines’ ticket offices, its Global Contact Centre or appointed agents.

Like other airlines, Malaysia Airlines also warned on its website that customers may face difficulty reaching their customer service agents due to an unusually high volume of calls.

“To manage the situation better, we will prioritise guests with departures in the next 48 hours,” the airline said.

Customers with non-immediate flight departures should submit their change requests online instead of calling the airline’s call centre.

“We also ask that you avoid submitting multiple requests. New flight details or refund confirmation will be sent via email,” it added.