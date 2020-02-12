How to use your Chromecast to stream Amazon Prime Video from your iPhone

caption With an iPhone, you can stream Amazon Prime onto your Chromecast. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can use a Chromecast to stream Amazon Prime from your iPhone, and cast movies and shows straight to your TV.

To cast Amazon Prime content to a Chromecast, you’ll need to use the Amazon Prime Video app on your iPhone.

For years, Amazon Prime Video was available only on devices like the Apple TV or Roku – in other words, devices that could run apps on their own. This left Chromecast users in the cold.

Fortunately, this is no longer the case. You can watch all Amazon Prime shows and movies via your Google Chromecast. All you need is a device to cast the content to your Chromecast – for example, an iPhone.

Here’s how to use your iPhone to watch Amazon Prime Video content on a TV with a Chromecast.

How to Chromecast Amazon Prime Video from an iPhone

1. Turn on the television that your Chromecast is set up on, and switch to the HDMI input that it’s connected to.

2. Open the Amazon Prime Video app on your iPhone and begin playing a show or movie.

3. Tap the cast icon in the corner – it looks like a rectangle with three semicircles coming out of it.

caption You’ll need to download and set up the free Prime Video app. source Steven John/Business Insider

4. A list of castable devices will appear. Select your Chromecast device.

After a moment, Amazon Prime Video will appear on your television.

