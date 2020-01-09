How to properly clean your Xbox One controllers without damaging them

caption You can easily and cheaply clean your Xbox One controller using a cloth or compressed air. source Kirsten Acuna / Business Insider

You can easily clean your Xbox One controller using a dry microfiber cloth.

You can also carefully use compressed air to remove dust build-up in the controller’s ports.

Routine cleaning of your controller will help to keep it free of dust, fingerprints, and smudges.

Whether your Xbox One controller has collected dust from weeks in a cabinet or is covered in fingerprints from frequent use, it’s easy to clean it using a dry cloth.

To clean the outside of your Xbox One controller, use a microfiber cloth to remove fingerprints, dirt, and other smudges. This should also remove much of the dust that often collects atop electronic devices, especially those stored on shelves or under TV stands for long periods of time.

Microsoft does not recommend attempting to open your gaming controller, and urges you to seek professional assistance for any internal repairs. Additionally, Microsoft warns against using any type of liquid cleaner, as even careful use can result in moisture collecting inside your controller.

Here’s how to quickly clean your Xbox One controller, and the materials you’ll need to do so.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to clean your Xbox One controller

1. Start by removing any grips on your controller. Make sure you’ve unplugged your device if it’s charging before cleaning at this time.

caption Remove grips on your controller before cleaning. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

2. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe down the entire exterior. These are often the same as lens cloths used for eye glasses. Other versions for cleaning are called dust cloths.

3. Use the cloth to clean the entire controller. Use circular motions to rub off fingerprints or smudges.

4. If you notice dust in the buttons or ports of your controller you can also carefully use a can of compressed air to remove any additional build-up. These cans can be purchased in both cheaper or more expensive varieties. Regardless of which type you use, use short bursts to remove any dust from the charging ports.

