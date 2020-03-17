15 ways to clean your home with products you already have in your pantry

caption Cleaning the floor. source T3 Magazine/Getty Images

With coronavirus fears emptying shelves of cleaning supplies, you might have to keep your home clean with products you already have.

An all-purpose cleaner can be made from rubbing alcohol and white vinegar.

Baking soda and vinegar can be used to unclog drains.

Hand sanitizer can be made by combining rubbing alcohol and aloe vera.



Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

With more people staying indoors and grocery store aisles emptying due to the coronavirus, you might be looking for alternative ways to keep your house clean. These cleaning product recipes use common household items that many people already have in their pantry.

Here are 15 home remedies to keep your house – and yourself – clean.

Make an all-purpose cleaner by combining rubbing alcohol and white vinegar.

caption Cleaning solution. source Dragon Images/ Shutterstock

Combine 1 cup rubbing alcohol, 1 cup water, and 1 tablespoon of white vinegar into a spray bottle. The solution can kill germs and clean counters, according to Reader’s Digest.

To remove stains, apply lemon juice and baking soda.

caption Lemons. source Tom Kelley/Getty Images

To remove a stain, wet it with lemon juice and let it sit for 30 minutes. Apply baking soda and scrub until the stain is gone.

Clean your mattress using baking soda, a kitchen strainer, and a vacuum.

caption Messy bedroom. source Justin Paget/Getty Images

Cleaning expert and author of “Clean My Space” Melissa Maker told Business Insider that after removing the sheets and comforter, you should sprinkle baking soda onto the mattress using a strainer. Let the baking soda sit for an hour or so and then vacuum it up. The baking soda will draw out any moisture, dust mites, and dirt from the mattress.

Baking soda mixed with water can also clean grease from the inside of an oven.

caption An oven. source stock_photo_world/Shutterstock

According to instructions from parenting resource Wellness Mama, damp the inside of the oven with a spray bottle of water. Pour 1/4 inch of baking soda into the oven, allowing it to mix with the water and form a paste. Let it sit for a few hours in the oven and wipe away the baking soda with a cloth or towel.

Using another baking soda recipe, you can create a scouring powder to clean your bathroom.

caption Bathroom. source Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

To make the powder, you need to mix together 1 cup baking soda, 1/2 cup non-iodized salt, 1/2 cup washing soda, and an optional 5 drops of lemon essential oil for smell, if you have it. To clean, lightly wet the surface with water, pour on the powder, scrub with a brush until clean, and rinse away the powder with water.

Or combine vinegar and baking soda to clean your toilet.

caption Cleaning the toilet. source rawf8/Shutterstock

According to Wellness Mama, you can sprinkle baking soda inside the bowl of the toilet, and then pour in a cup of white vinegar. Use the mixture as a cleaning solution to scrub away stains and remove any lingering smells.

Lemon thyme can be used to clean porcelain in the bathroom.

caption Bathroom sink. source Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images

According to Reader’s Digest, place four to five bunches of fresh lemon thyme into a metal bucket and fill it with boiling water. Let the mixture sit for five to six hours before draining it. Plug your sink and pour the mixture in, allowing it to sit in your sink bowl overnight. Drain it in the morning for a white, sparkling sink.

To clean windows or mop floors, use citrus-infused vinegar.

caption Cleaning a window. source Tiko Aramyan/Shutterstock

Fill a jar with citrus peels and white vinegar and leave the jar for a few days. Drain out the vinegar to be used as the cleaning solution.

In a saucepan, simmer water with ingredients such as lemon and rosemary to create a natural air freshener.

caption Air freshener. source Newscast/Getty Images

In a medium saucepan, let the ingredients simmer without allowing the water to evaporate. Some combinations of smells include 1 sliced lemon with 2 tablespoons of rosemary and a dash of vanilla, or 1 sliced lime and a piece of chopped ginger root, according to Wellness Mama.

Using rubbing alcohol or liquors like vodka and aloe vera, create your own hand sanitizer.

caption Hand sanitizer. source Rachel Askinasi/Insider

As long as the liquid is over 60% alcohol, it will sanitize effectively. Adding aloe vera helps with dryness. One recipe involves mixing two-thirds of a cup of 91% isopropyl alcohol with one-third of a cup of aloe vera. You can also add a couple of drops of scented oil for a better aroma.

Unclog a kitchen drain with baking soda and vinegar.

caption Kitchen sink. source Renan Teuman/Shutterstock

According to the TipJunkie, to unclog the drain, pour 3/4 cup of dry baking soda down the sink, followed by 1/2 cup of vinegar. Clog the drain completely with a rag or plug. The two will have a chemical reaction and will want to spew up but the plugged drain will force it down the pipe. Leave it for 30 minutes while you boil about a gallon of water then unplug the sink and pour the hot water down the drain.

Use rubbing alcohol to sterilize your sink and other surfaces.

caption Kitchen sink. source Pop Paul-Catalin/Shutterstock

Rubbing alcohol is an easy way to kill germs and other bacteria in your kitchen and other areas of your house.

To clean stainless steel appliances, just add a few drops of olive oil.

caption Cleaning stainless steel. source Daniel Krylov/Shutterstock

According to Today.com, olive oil leaves behind a protective film that stops blemishes and scratches from forming on surfaces.

Clean your floor with various home remedies.

caption Cleaning hardwood floor. source T3 Magazine/Getty Images

One hardwood floor cleaning recipe from the DIY Network involves one gallon of hot water, 3/4 cup olive oil, and 1/2 cup lemon juice mixed together. To clean bathroom tile, mix one gallon of hot water with 1/4 cup of Borax.

Out of laundry detergent? Make your own using Borax and washing soda.

caption Laundry detergent. source Saroj Khuendee/Shutterstock

According to The Spruce, to make the detergent, mix together two parts Borax, two parts washing soda, and one part grated Fels-Naptha soap into a container.