How to clear your Amazon browsing history in 4 simple steps, or disable its tracking

You can clear your Amazon browsing history quickly and easily via the main menu at the top of the site.

From the same section, you’ll also have the option to turn on the option to have Amazon stop keeping track of your browsing history going forward.

A browsing history can be a useful tool to rediscover items you liked but forgot to mark down or add to your shopping cart. But sometimes you also want to clear out your browsing history for certain reasons.

For your Amazon account, it’s very easy to clear your entire browsing history with a few clicks. Alternatively, you also have the option to delete specific items from your history from the same section of your account, or disable your browsing history from showing.

How to clear your Amazon browsing history

1. Go to amazon.com and log into your account, if needed.

2. Click “Browsing History” in the top menu.

caption Select “Browsing History” to see record of your searches on Amazon. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click the down arrow next to “Manage history.”

caption A view of your browsing history. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select the “Remove all items from view” button.

caption Click on the “Remove all items from view” button to clear your browsing history, or disable browsing history altogether. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

You’ll also have the option to delete specific items from the browsing history page. To do that, simply scroll down and select “Remove from view” below the item you would like to remove. Or, from that screen in the “Manage history” section, you instead could opt to turn off the browsing history to stop keeping a record of your searches on Amazon.

