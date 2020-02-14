How to clear your cookies on a Microsoft Edge browser to help it run more efficiently

caption It’s easy to clear your cookies in Microsoft Edge. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

To clear cookies on Microsoft Edge, you’ll need to access the browser’s “Privacy and services” menu.

When you clear your cookies in Microsoft Edge, you can also choose to clear your browsing history and other data.

Websites save cookies in order to track how you’re using them, and save your passwords.

Actually, Microsoft Edge’s cookies folder can take up quite a bit of space, as well as information that companies will use to show you “targeted” advertisements.

Luckily, if you use Microsoft Edge, you can clear your cookies. This will make room on your computer, and will delete at least part of your internet footprint.

Here’s how to clear your cookies in Microsoft Edge on a Mac or PC.

How to clear cookies on Microsoft Edge

1. Open Microsoft Edge on your PC or Mac and click the three dots at the top-right of the Edge browser window.

2. Select Settings, and from the left sidebar, select “Privacy and services.”

3. Scroll down to “Clear browsing data.” Click the blue box that says “Choose what to clear.”

caption Find and click on “Choose what to clear.” source Ross James/Business Insider

4. Make sure the “Cookies and other site data” box is checked. If you’d like, you can also check the boxes for “Browsing history,” “Cached images and files,” and more – this means these will also be cleared.

5. Click “Clear now.”

caption The option to clear cookies is in a menu with several other options. source Ross James/Business Insider

