How to clear your Facebook search history on a computer or mobile device

- You can clear your Facebook search history in a few simple steps on a computer or mobile device.
- To clear your Facebook search history, start by accessing your Activity Log.
Facebook’s recently searched function is there to help you get back to places you’ve been recently or go frequently, but ultimately what – and who – you search for on Facebook is a matter of your privacy.
So if you’re about to hand your phone off to your friend for a second, and you don’t want to risk them seeing who you’ve been looking up, you’ll probably want to clear your Facebook search history first.
Luckily, you can do this discreetly, in a couple of clicks or taps from your computer or mobile device. Here’s how.
How to clear Facebook search history on a mobile device
1. Open the Facebook app.
2. Tap the search icon at the top right of the screen.
3. Next to where it says recent searches, tap “Edit.”
4. At the top of your Activity Log, tap “Clear Searches” to instantly clear your history.
How to clear Facebook search history on a computer
1. On your profile page, in the bottom right corner of your cover photo, click “Activity Log.”
2. Click “More” under “Comments” on the left sidebar.
3. From the extended menu, click “Search History.”
4. At the top right of the menu, click “Clear Searches.”
5. Click “Clear Searches” to confirm.
