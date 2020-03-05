How to clear your Facebook search history on a computer or mobile device

caption You can your clear Facebook search history with a few clicks or taps. source Reuters

You can clear your Facebook search history in a few simple steps on a computer or mobile device.

To clear your Facebook search history, start by accessing your Activity Log.

Facebook’s recently searched function is there to help you get back to places you’ve been recently or go frequently, but ultimately what – and who – you search for on Facebook is a matter of your privacy.

So if you’re about to hand your phone off to your friend for a second, and you don’t want to risk them seeing who you’ve been looking up, you’ll probably want to clear your Facebook search history first.

Luckily, you can do this discreetly, in a couple of clicks or taps from your computer or mobile device. Here’s how.

How to clear Facebook search history on a mobile device

1. Open the Facebook app.

2. Tap the search icon at the top right of the screen.

3. Next to where it says recent searches, tap “Edit.”

caption Tap “Edit.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. At the top of your Activity Log, tap “Clear Searches” to instantly clear your history.

caption Tap “Clear Searches.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to clear Facebook search history on a computer

1. On your profile page, in the bottom right corner of your cover photo, click “Activity Log.”

caption Click “Activity Log” on your profile page. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

2. Click “More” under “Comments” on the left sidebar.

caption In the sidebar, click “More.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. From the extended menu, click “Search History.”

caption Click “Search History.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. At the top right of the menu, click “Clear Searches.”

caption Click “Clear Searches.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

5. Click “Clear Searches” to confirm.

caption Confirm to clear searches. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

