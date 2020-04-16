How to clear your Gmail search history on a computer or mobile device

caption There are multiple ways you can erase your Gmail search history using your desktop browser or iPhone or Android device. source Getty Images

You can clear your Gmail search history of previously searched contacts, keywords, dates, and more one-by-one or in batches.

To delete these terms through your web browser from your search history so they no longer auto-populate, click the “X” that appears to the right after typing your keywords in the Gmail search bar.

Android and iPhone users can also view and delete the history of their previous searches through the Gmail app.

Email hoarders are most likely to be overwhelmed by their inbox, but for many others, deleting everything right after you read it isn’t always a possibility.

Even people who are meticulous about labeling their messages or assigning them to folders can find locating that family reunion photo or old email from their boss difficult. That’s where Gmail’s search feature comes in. Gmail search keeps track of previous inbox searches you’ve made when scrolling through your messages is too tedious. You can quickly locate emails based on the sender, the date, subject line, message text, and more.

When trying to locate a message using the search box, you can either type out keywords or let Gmail auto-populate the search term after you type a few letters. But just like your inbox, over time, these searches can pile up. This can become inefficient if it keeps bringing up a search term you used months or even years ago, slowing you down from finding the email you need.

Gmail search allows users to delete search terms from their history to erase your growing list so old words no longer auto-populate. The easiest way to do this is to through your Chrome, Safari, Firefox, or Internet Explorer web browser if you’re already signed into your Gmail account there. You can also erase search history on your mobile device through the Gmail app.

Here’s how to do it.

How to clear Gmail search history in your desktop browser

1. Sign in to your Gmail account in a browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Type a term in the search bar.

caption Enter a keyword, date, or email address in the Gmail search bar. source Abbey White/Business Insider

3. An “X” will appear on the right side of the search bar. Click on that “X.” Now the term will be cleared from your search history.

caption Enter a keyword, date or email address in the Gmail search bar. source Abbey White/Business Insider

How to search and delete Gmail history in batches in your browser

1. Go to google.com/history in a web browser.

2. In the Gmail history window, click on “Filter by date and product.”

caption This page allows you to view and control your Google search history. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

3. A window will pop up. Scroll down to Gmail and check the box on the right before clicking “Apply” in the bottom right.

caption This menu will allow you to control which applications delete your search history. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. You can now review your Gmail search history by date. Click on the trash icon to the right of each date to delete your searches in batches.

caption This will permanently delete all your Gmail search history for this date. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to clear your Gmail search history in the Gmail app for iPhone

1. Open your Gmail app.

2. Tap on the three lines on the left side of your search bar.

3. Scroll down and select “Settings.”

caption This option can be found at the bottom of your Gmail folder menu. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

4. Tap on your account at the top of the next window.

5. Scroll down to the bottom and choose “Clear search history.”

caption This window controls various settings for your iPhone Gmail app. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

6. Select this to delete search history across all your devices.

caption You can permanently delete your Gmail search across devices using your iPhone. source Ryan Ariano/Business Insider

How to clear your Gmail search history in the Gmail app for Android

1. Open your Gmail app.

2. Tap on the three lines on the left side of your search bar.

3. Scroll down and select “Settings.”

4. Select “General Settings” at the top of the next window.

caption Android users should enter the general settings menu instead of their account menu. source Abbey White/Business Insider

5. Tap on the three vertical dots in the upper right of the app and select “Clear search history.”

caption This will remove all the searches you’ve previously performed. source Abbey White/Business Insider

