How to clear your Google Play cache on an Android to make the app run more efficiently

caption You can your Google Play cache in a few simple steps. source Shutterstock

If your Google Play Store is loading much slower than usual, you can easily clear your Google Play cache on an Android to refresh the platform and make it run more efficiently.

Clearing your Google Play cache will not delete any apps or other programs you have downloaded.

Google Play is a digital marketplace used to get free or for-purchase movies, games, books and other apps for Android users.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Since its launch way back in 2008, Google Play has been a popular marketplace for Android users to download a variety of apps, ranging from games to TV shows to books.

With every one of those downloads, a bit of background data gets created and stored in a hidden cache. Your Google Play cache can make it faster for you to interface with the platform, speeding up log-in times as your account is readily paired, making it quicker to do things like re-download an app you have removed.

However, as that unseen cache gets ever larger, it can start to slow down your Google Play and sometimes even freeze your device and make it difficult to download new apps.

caption If the Google Play Store won’t load properly, clearing the cache is a necessary step toward reviving it. source Steven John/Business Insider

So, if your Google Play Store is showing signs of cache overload, it is time to clear the cache to get the app back in running again. Here’s how to do it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to clear the Google Play cache on an Android

1. Open your Android device’s “Settings” app and then tap “Apps.”

2. Find the Google Play Store app and tap it.

caption After you clear your Google Play cache and data, you may need to log into the platform again. source Steven John/Business Insider

3. Tap the word “Storage” and then hit “CLEAR CACHE.”

You can also hit “CLEAR DATA” to have a more comprehensive removal of background data from your phone and to refresh your Google Play experience. And you can clear either cache or data from your other apps on the above page in the same way.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: