How to clear your Twitter search history on a computer or mobile device

caption You can clear your Twitter search history in a few simple steps. source Shutterstock

You can easily clear Twitter search history when your search history starts to clutter up.

Whenever you make a search on Twitter, the site remembers it so that it can use it to make your experience more efficient.

Whenever you search for something on Twitter, the site remembers so that you can search for it easier next time, if you ever want to see it again.

Twitter uses your search history to help build a profile on you, to show you more things that you might like or want to see when it makes suggestions. If you find that your interests have changed and you no longer want to see some suggestions based on your old search history, a simple solution is to delete it.

You may also want to delete your search history now and again simply to de-clutter your search bar.

No matter what your reason is for wanting to clear your Twitter search history, here’s how to do it.

How to clear Twitter search history on a computer

1. Sign into your Twitter account on a Mac or PC.

2. Click on the search bar.

3. At the top of the drop down suggestions menu, next to where it says recent, click on the text that reads “Clear all.”

caption At the top of the search bar, click “Clear all.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

How to clear Twitter search history on a mobile device

1. Go to the search tab at the bottom of the screen by tapping the magnifying glass icon.

2. Tap the search bar at the top of the screen.

3. Next to “Recent searches,” tap the little “x” to clear all search history.

caption Press the search tab and then tap the “x” next to “Recent searches.” source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

Note that search history on desktop and mobile is separated: If you want both cleared, you will have to follow the instructions above for both devices.

