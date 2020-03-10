How to comment as a page on Facebook in 3 simple steps

caption You can comment as a page on Facebook to interact with other businesses and communities and increase awareness for your own page. source Shutterstock

It’s possible to comment as a page on a Facebook post if you’re in charge of a Facebook business or community page, even if the post is on a different Facebook page.

Doing this can spread awareness, serve as free advertising, and help you build rapport with customers or potential community members.

Facebook makes it easy for business owners and community moderators to use their pages in harmony with their own personal Facebook page. You can comment as the business or page itself while using the interfaces there, and still go back to the rest of Facebook and comment as yourself.

However, sometimes it can be good for marketing or awareness to go out into the rest of Facebook and comment as your page or business on outside posts – for example, if you want to offer customer service to those complaining about your product, or start a communication exchange with another local business.

If you want to do that, it’s very simple, and it doesn’t even require any logins, logouts, or settings changes.

Note that you can only do this on another page, not on someone’s profile – and only if the page is public, and not a private one that only one of your profiles was invited to.

Here’s how to comment as a page on Facebook on your Mac or PC.

How to comment as a page on Facebook

1. Log into Facebook in a browser and go to the post you want to comment on.

2. Next to the comment button, you’ll see your profile icon with a little dropdown arrow next to it. Click on it.

caption Click on your profile icon next to the comment field. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

3. Select the name of the page you want to comment as from the dropdown menu, then make your comment.

caption Select the page you want to comment as, then comment. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

