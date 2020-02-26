How to connect your Kindle Paperwhite to Wi-Fi in 5 easy steps

caption You can connect your Kindle Paperwhite to any available Wi-Fi network. source Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

You can easily connect your Kindle Paperwhite to Wi-Fi by accessing your Settings menu.

Kindle allows for offline reading, but you will need to connect to Wi-Fi to sync your device and access the Kindle Store.

The process of connecting other Kindle devices to Wi-Fi varies slightly depending on the model.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

While you can certainly read downloaded Kindle books offline, you’ll need to connect to Wi-Fi to update your library and search for new books in the Kindle Store.

To connect your Kindle Paperwhite to Wi-Fi, you’ll have to access your Settings menu and select a Wi-Fi network from the list of available options. Depending on the network, you may have to enter a password before connecting.

It’s important to note that this process varies slightly on other Kindle devices, such as the Kindle Fire. Additionally, if you’re using the Kindle app, simply connect your phone, tablet, or computer to Wi-Fi as you normally would.

Here’s how to connect your Kindle Paperwhite to Wi-Fi.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to connect your Kindle Paperwhite to Wi-Fi

1. On your Kindle Paperwhite, tap three bars in the top-right corner to open a menu.

2. Tap “Settings.”

caption Open the menu. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. You should see “Wi-Fi Networks” listed as the second option. The text below should note that your device is not connected, but will tally the number of available networks for you to connect to. Tap it to open expand your options.

caption Select “Wi-Fi Networks.” source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Scroll to and tap the network you wish to connect to.

caption Select your Wi-Fi network. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Enter a password, if prompted, and then tap “Connect.” Your device should automatically connect and a checkmark will appear next to the chosen network in the list.

caption Enter a password if prompted. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: