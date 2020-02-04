How to connect your Spotify account to Discord, so everyone can see what music you’re listening to

caption When you connect Spotify to Discord, you can invite your friends to listen to music with you. source picture alliance/Getty Images

You can connect your Spotify account to Discord, in order to show your friends and servermates what music you’re streaming.

If you connect your Spotify account to Discord, your friends on Discord can also listen along to the songs you’re currently listening to.

To connect your two accounts, you’ll just need to head into the “Connections” menu in Discord.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more.

Discord, the popular chatting app, is undoubtedly a program meant for socializing. And although it’s easy to use Spotify without any of its own social features, there are plenty of ways to let others in on your streaming habits.

For example: if you have both a Discord and Spotify account, you can connect your accounts, and let your friends on Discord know when you’re streaming music, and what you’re streaming.

Here’s how to connect your Spotify account to Discord, using either the desktop version of Discord for Mac and PC, or the mobile Discord app for iPhone and Android.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to connect Spotify to Discord on desktop

1. Turn on your computer and launch the Discord application, or log into the web browser version.

2. In the Discord app, click on “User Settings” – the small gear-shaped icon on the bottom right side of the screen, next to your username.

3. In “User Settings,” click on the “Connections” tab at the top of the left sidebar. The Connections menu houses all the accounts you have that are currently connected to your Discord account.

4. Under the “Connect Your Accounts” section, click on the Spotify icon. A new page will open in your browser where you can log into your Spotify account and give permission for Discord to connect.

caption Click the Spotify logo to begin connecting your Spotify account to your Discord account. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Once you authorize your Discord and Spotify accounts to connect, the “Connections” section will show that Spotify is connected to Discord. There will also be a badge on your Discord profile showing your Spotify username (you can turn this off in the Connections menu).

caption You can switch off both these options. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

By default, every time you play Spotify on the same desktop that you’re logged into Discord on, your status will change to “Listening to Spotify.”

Other users can click on your name to see what track you’re listening to, play it on their own computer, or even “Listen along” with you – this means that every song you play will be played on their Spotify account, too. You can turn this setting off in the Connections menu as well.

Finally, in any channel you have permissions for, you can click the large plus sign (+) next to the chat box and select “Invite to Listen to Spotify” to send a link that allows others to join a listen along with you.

How to connect Spotify to Discord on mobile

1. Grab your iPhone or Android device and launch the Discord app. Then swipe right to pull out the server/channel browser, and tap on your profile picture in the bottom-right corner of the screen.

2. On the next page, tap on the “Connections” tab.

caption Tap on the “Connections” tab to see which accounts you’ve connected to your Discord account. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

3. In the Connections menu, tap “Add,” which is located in the top-right corner of the screen. A new menu will appear and ask which account you want to connect.

caption Tap the “Add” button to connect new accounts. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

4. Tap on the “Spotify” option. A new page will open where you can log into your account and give Discord permission to connect.

caption Tap the Spotify option and follow the instructions to connect Spotify to Discord. source Taylor Lyles/Business Insider

Just like on desktop, this will make your Spotify username appear on your profile page. You can remove it in the Connections menu.

You can’t invite others to listen along on mobile, but users on desktop can still click on your status and choose to listen along themselves.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: