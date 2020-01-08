How to connect to a Wi-Fi network on your Android phone or tablet, and disconnect when you’re done

- source
- Hollis Johnson/Business Insider
- You can connect to Wi-Fi on an Android device through the “Connections” (or “Network & Internet”) menu, which is in your Settings app.
- If you’re trying to connect to a Wi-Fi network that’s locked, you’ll need to have its password. Some networks may also require you to log in via your internet browser.
- Once your Android phone or tablet has been connected to a Wi-Fi network, it’ll automatically reconnect to that network whenever it’s in range.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
If you have a cap on how much mobile data you can use, you should know how to connect your Android phone to a Wi-Fi network. Using Wi-Fi won’t cost you anything, won’t count towards your data cap, and will often give you faster internet speeds.
Connecting your Android phone or tablet to Wi-Fi is a quick and easy process. And once your Android knows a network, it will store that network’s password and automatically reconnect whenever you’re in range.
Here’s how to connect.
Check out the products mentioned in this article:
Samsung Galaxy S10 (From $899.99 at Best Buy)
How to connect to Wi-Fi on an Android device
1. Open your Android’s Settings app by swiping up from the bottom of the screen and selecting it.
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
2. Tap the word “Connections.”
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
3. In the new menu, tap “Wi-Fi” and then look under the “Available Networks” heading.
4. Select the Wi-Fi network that you want by tapping it. If it’s locked, enter its password, and then tap “Connect.”
- source
- Steven John/Business Insider
If you’re trying to connect to the Wi-Fi at certain public locations – this includes sports arenas, airports, libraries, and more – you may need to also agree to the network’s terms and conditions. You can usually do this by opening your internet browser and trying to load a new page, where you’ll be automatically redirected to the Wi-Fi network’s login page.
To disconnect from a Wi-Fi network, tap the name of the network you’re currently connected to from the screen depicted above and tap “Forget.”
Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:
-
How to make your Android device louder in 4 ways, from changing its settings to sticking it in a bowl
-
How to screen record on your Android device using a third-party app
-
How to reverse image search on your Android phone in 2 ways using Google Chrome
-
How to cancel your Google Play Music subscription on a computer or Android phone
-
You can’t leave a group text on Android, but you can mute or delete it – here’s how