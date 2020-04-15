Loneliness is a big risk for older people stuck at home. Here’s how to connect with seniors when you can’t be together in person.

caption Lori Spencer visits her mom Judie Shape, 81, who Spencer says has tested positive for coronavirus, at the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a long-term care facility linked to several confirmed coronavirus cases, in Kirkland, Washington, U.S. March 11, 2020. source REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Seniors – people over age 65 – are one of the most at-risk groups for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. In many countries, they’ve been encouraged to quarantine themselves in their homes to avoid infection.

Hotlines like the Institute of Aging’s Friendship Line, Crisis Text Line, and the Disaster Distress Helpline have all seen increases in calls as a response.

Experts tell Insider there are ways to keep in touch with seniors even while social distancing, whether that’s scheduling a Zoom coffee, playing online games, or just designating time in your day to talk to the seniors in your life.

People over age 65 are at a higher risk of severe disease and death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In many countries, they’ve been encouraged to stay home as much as possible – even moreso than other age groups.

“We need to work together to protect older people from the virus,” World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference, while discussing the need for seniors to retreat from public life. “Older people carry the collective wisdom of our societies.”

But as seniors have retreated into their homes, fear and anxiety levels have risen.

One-in-three texters to the Crisis Text Line over age 65 mention isolation and loneliness as a pressing issue. AARP foundation president Lisa Marsh Ryerson told Insider that the organization has been receiving hundreds of thousands of calls from concerned seniors.

It’s important to remember that “social distancing is just about space,” said Ryerson. “It’s more important than ever to be sure it doesn’t lead to social disconnection.”

Here are some tips on how to virtually spend time with the seniors in your life.

Set specific times to talk or eat together

“[Make] a decision to check in with older family members and loved ones each and every day,” said Ryerson. “Set a goal and make time for it.” That can be done by phone or text or video chat, and it can be a quick call or a dinner over Zoom, but make sure that when you talk you don’t spend too long talking about COVID-19.

“It really subsumes not only the conversation, but I think also the mental energy,” said Virginia Tech gerontology expert Karen Roberto. “It becomes very taxing to be so engaged with the numbers, and the deaths.”

Teach seniors how to use the technology they have access to

The Internet is full of tech tutorials targeted at people who haven’t spent a lifetime using the internet, from tutorials on Zoom to apps that teach seniors to use tablets. Sites like GCF Global, which is supported by Goodwill, offer computer literacy training for seniors, while Techboomers.com offers free courses on how to use specific sites like Amazon and Facebook.

Getsetup offers free group classes to seniors on everything from how to use Uber to how to pay bills online. There’s also the Grandpad, a tablet that makes voice and video-calling as easy as possible for seniors.

Take a walk while on the phone with a friend over 65

If you used to have a set time to go for a neighborhood walk with a friend over 65, you can still do that. Instead, both of you walk in separate places and talk on the phone to one another.

For Ryerson, who lives in a small village with many many older neighbors in the Finger Lakes of New York, it’s been important to check in on neighbors and see if they want to have a cup of coffee virtually. “You can even check on a neighbor by knocking on a door, then distance yourself and have a conversation across that distance,” she said.

For people who don’t feel comfortable walking outside, there are senior-focused exercise videos that can be done indoors, like AARP’s fitness series and The National Institute on Aging’s Go4Life workouts.

Play online games like Words with Friends

There are a number of online games you can play with seniors (or anyone else, for that matter). Some are synchronous, meaning players all have to be present at the same time, like online chess or checkers. Others are asynchronous, meaning one player can make their move and then put their phone down, letting the other player make their move in their own time, like Words with Friends.

Advise seniors in your life to volunteer if they are able

“For those of us who are still able to do it, it’s preventive connection for us,” said Ryerson. “It’s helping us avoid social isolation.”

Places to volunteer include Crisis Text Line, which is looking to train counselors, Volunteer Match, which connects people with causes, Be My Eyes, which connects people who can see with blind or low-vision users that need help, and The Smithsonian Digital Volunteer program, where you can help transcribe historical documents.

“Prior to the pandemic, one in four older adults were already suffering from prolonged isolation,” said Ryerson, adding that loneliness has been linked with increased risk of heart disease, cognitive decline, and decreased immunity. “My biggest concern is that we’ll see a rise in vulnerable, low income older adults. It is important to remind people that they can help themselves and help each other.”