How to contact Yelp if you’re a Yelp user, business owner, or advertiser

- You can contact Yelp through their interactive support page online.
- If you’re a business owner or advertiser, you can call (877) 767-9357 or email Yelp’s Business Outreach Team or Customer Success Team.
- Yelp does not have a dedicated phone number or email address for everyday users of the platform.
As you’ll find with many of the web’s largest platforms, it’s rather difficult to contact the support team on Yelp.
There is no phone number a Yelper can use to call the company with questions about how to use the site, concerns about inaccuracies on a business’s page, or to lodge a complaint of some sort.
That said, Yelp does have a robust Support Center that offers users virtual assistance with any issues.
And if you come across questionable content on Yelp, you can report a review to Yelp’s moderators for their assessment and potential removal.
How to contact Yelp
In the Support Center, you can search among topics such as “Legal Questions” and “Advertising on Yelp” or you can type a search query into the Search Support task bar at the top of the screen.
For business owners and advertisers, getting help from Yelp is a bit more direct. Business owners can email questions to bizoutreach@yelp.com, while advertisers can reach out to customersuccess@yelp.com.
For even quicker answers to business or advertising related questions, those users just have to pick up the phone and call (877) 767-9357. This number is not meant for regular Yelp users, however.
The Yelp advertising and business phone number will be answered by a real live person between 6 am to 7 pm PST Monday through Friday.
