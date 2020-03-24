How to create a Slack channel on a computer or mobile device

caption You can easily create a Slack channel on desktop or mobile. source Slack/Apple

Approved users can create a Slack channel with just a few clicks or taps on a computer or mobile device.

You will not have the option to create a Slack channel, however, if your administrator has not given you the proper permissions.

Here’s what you’d need to do to create a Slack channel using the desktop or mobile version of the platform.

For many, creating a Slack channel is an easy task. You can create public or private channels, and invite whomever in your workspace you want to invite to join.

Just keep in mind that you may not have this option available, depending on how the administrators set up the workspace. In that case, you’d have to ask the workspace owner for permission.

With all that in mind, here’s how to create a Slack channel.

How to create a Slack channel on a computer

1. Log into your slack account and navigate to the desired workspace.

2. Click the plus sign next to “Channels.”

3. Enter the new channel name (as well as the description if desired) and toggle on the “private” option if you want it to be private.

caption Press “Create” when finished. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Click “Create.”

You’d then be given the option to add people to the channel and the new channel would appear under the list of channels in the left sidebar.

How to create a Slack channel on a mobile device

1. Open the Slack app and log into your workspace, if needed.

2. Tap the workspace name to open the menu.

3. Tap the plus sign next to “Channels.”

caption Tap the plus sign next to “Channels.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Tap “Create” in the top right on an iPhone or tap the plus sign in the lower-right corner on an Android.

caption Tap the plus sign if you’re using an Android. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Add the channel information and tap “Create” on an Android.

caption Add in the information and press “CREATE.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

