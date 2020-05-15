How to create an email template in Outlook to save time in formatting

Devon Delfino, Business Insider US
It's easy to create a template in Outlook to save yourself time in composition.

It’s easy to create a template in Outlook to save yourself time in composition.
Shutterstock

Email templates can be a saving grace if you find that you have a lot of repetitive tasks at work. If you’re an Outlook user, the process of creating and using those templates is quick and easy.

Just keep in mind that you can only create the body copy – all other information, like the intended recipient (or recipients), attachments and subject line will still need to be manually added after you’ve customized the template.

With that in mind, here’s how to create an email template in Outlook.

How to create an email template in Outlook

1. Open Outlook and log into your account, if needed.

2. Click “New Message” in the top-left corner of the screen.

Click

Click “New Message.”
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Click the three dots in the lower menu of the new email.

Click the three dots.

Click the three dots.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Select “Templates.”

5. Click “+ Template.”

Click

Click “+ Template.”
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Add your title and create the body copy for your template.

Name your template.

Name your template.
Devon Delfino/Business Insider

7. Click “Save.”

You’d then be able to access your template each time you created a new email by clicking those three dots, selecting “Templates” and then choosing your desired template.

