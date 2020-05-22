How to create folders in LastPass and organize the files or accounts in your digital Vault

caption You can store everything from bank accounts and cards to files and logins in your LastPass folders. source Sharaf Maksumov/Shutterstock

You can create folders in LastPass using the red and white plus-sign icon in the lower right of your Vault.

To create a new folder, you’ll want to hover your cursor over the icon instead of clicking it so that the “Add new folder” link and image can appear.

You can nest folders within folders in the LastPass Vault.

Once you’ve created a new folder, use the “Actions” menu and the checkbox next to your listed accounts to add them to a folder.

LastPass doesn’t just securely store your most important passwords, account info, or card information. It’s designed to protect your most precious data, which means that LastPass users can upload important files to their digital Vault.

As time goes on, you’ll likely amass enough files and accounts that you’ll need to organize them to find them all easily. Fortunately, you can keep everything super tidy in your LastPass vault with the online application’s folder creation feature.

Here’s how to create folders and organize your LastPass vault through your browser.

How to create folders in LastPass

1. Login to LastPass.com with your username and master password on your preferred web browser.

2. In the bottom right corner of your LastPass Vault, hover over the red circle with a plus-sign icon in the lower right corner.

caption Clicking the red circle will take you to an “Add Items” options menu. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

3. The option to “Add New Folder” appears above the red icon. Select it.

4. Type in a name for the folder in the “Folder Name” bar.

5. If you have an existing folder you want to store your new folder, click the dropdown menu arrow on the right of the bar underneath “Folder Name.”

caption You can create a new folder, add one to a folder provided by LastPass, or add a folder within a folder to one that you’ve previously created. source Emma Witman/Business Insider

7. Select the existing folder from the dropdown menu.

8. Click “Save” when you’re ready to finalize the folder.

