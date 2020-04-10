How to create a new Siri shortcut using iOS 13 on your iPhone

caption You can create shortcuts to perform your favorite actions on your iPhone with iOS 13. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

You can easily create a new shortcut for use with your iPhone’s “Hey, Siri” function.

To do so, you’ll need to make sure your software is updated to iOS 13.

To add a shortcut in the app, tap the “Create Shortcut” option next to the plus sign and follow the prompts to choose actions and provide a name.

You can use Force Touch with the app on your home screen to access the option.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Shortcuts are helpful iPhone tricks that allow you to ask Siri to complete simple tasks, like add a song to a playlist, call a favorite contact, save a file, and more.

To add a new shortcut, you’ll first have to make sure your software is updated to iOS 13. This update includes the Shortcuts app, but if you don’t have it installed already (or if you previously deleted it), you can redownload this in the App Store at any time.

Open the app and tap the “Create Shortcut” option next to the plus sign. Follow the prompts to create the shortcut of your choice.

You can also use Force Touch on the home screen to access the option. Tapping “Create Shortcut” there will launch the app and bring you to the same start page.

Here’s how to do it both ways.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to create a shortcut in iOS 13 on an iPhone

Before creating a new shortcut, make sure you’ve updated your iPhone to the iOS 13 operating system.

Open the Settings app and then tap the “General” app to check your iOS. Tap the first “About” option where you’ll find your Software Version listed below your name.

If your device isn’t up to date, go back one page where you’ll find the “Software Update” option.

caption Check your software version. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

1. Open the Shortcuts app on your iPhone. If you’ve never created a Shortcut before “Create Shortcut” will be the only option. If you have, you’ll find the gray rectangle below any creations.

2. Tap the plus sign to begin creating a shortcut.

caption Create Shortcut. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

3. Tap “Add Action.”

caption Add Action. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

4. Select a category from the top to browse or search using the search bar if you have a shortcut in mind. You can also scroll through the suggestions section, which the app generates based on how you use your iPhone.

caption Begin creating. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

5. Continue through prompts to specify your shortcut, whether it applies to a specific app or pertains to another iPhone action.

caption Select actions. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

6. You can add additional actions to the same shortcut with the blue plus sign.

7. Tap the gray “X” to delete an action or tap the three dots to edit the name. You’ll also find the option there to add the shortcut to your home screen.

caption Editing a new shortcut. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

8. Tap “Next” to move to the next page, where you’ll be prompted to type or speak the shortcut name. The name will prompt Siri to run the shortcut.

9. Tap “Done” to complete the process.

caption Complete the process. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

10. Your new shortcut will immediately be added to your Shortcuts homepage.

caption Shortcuts. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

How to create a shortcut in iOS 13 using Force Touch

You can also launch a new Shortcut using Force Touch on your home screen.

1. Press down on the Shortcuts app to open a small menu.

2. Tap “New Shortcut” which will immediately open the app and bring you to the same start screen.

caption Access the Force Touch menu instead. source Marissa Perino/Business Insider

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech: