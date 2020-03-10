caption You can use the tilde key or context menu to cross out text in Discord. source Allmy/Shutterstock

You can cross out text in Discord by using the tilde key available on physical and digital keyboards.

By placing two tildes on either side of your text in Discord, you can cross out that text.

If you’re using the desktop or browser version of Discord, you can also cross out text using a context menu.

You can also bold, underline, and italicize your text by using other punctuation marks or the context menu.

If you’re new to the platform, Discord can seem a bit overwhelming. This is especially true if you’ve just joined a chat with many members, where the conversation is moving a mile a minute.

One of the basic features of Discord you’ll want to master is text markup – this is the practice of formatting your text using punctuation marks.

Here’s a basic primer on how to use markup to cross out text in Discord, as well as format it in other ways. You can use this in the Discord apps for Mac and PC, as well as the mobile app for iPhone and Android devices.

How to cross out text in Discord (and make other text changes)

To cross out text, you’ll need to do a strike through.

On Discord, this can be done by using the tilde key (~) on your keyboard. On standard physical keyboards, this key will be in the top-left. On a mobile device, you’ll have to go into your keyboard’s punctuation menus.

To strikethrough your text, put two tildes before and after your message. For example, “~~[your text goes here]~~” will become “[your text goes here],” struck through.

caption You can do a strike through on your text with two tildes on either side of the message. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

This isn’t the only markup you can use on your text. Here are a few other formatting options you may wish to use:

Bold requires two asterisks on both sides: **bold**

Italics requires either one asterisk or one underscore on both sides: *italics* or _italics_

Underline requires two underscores on both sides: __underline__

caption You can also underline, bold, or italicize your text. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

Alternatively, if you’re using the desktop or browser version of Discord, you can use a context menu. To do this:

1. Type out the text that you want to format.

2. Highlight the text and hover your mouse over it until a small black bar appears above it.

3. You can click the “B” icon to bold the text, the slanted “I” to italicize, and the crossed out “S” to strikethrough.

