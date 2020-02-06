How to delete a credit card from your Amazon account in a few simple steps

caption You can easily delete a card from your Amazon account if you know where to look. source Worawee Meepian/Shutterstock

It’s easy to delete a credit card from your Amazon account with a few clicks on your computer.

You can always change your payment method by adding or deleting another credit card to make the shopping experience more convenient for yourself.

Amazon can be extremely convenient, but the overall experience of managing your actual account can be somewhat overwhelming.

If you aren’t familiar with the site, there are many functions and links you have to maneuver around to find the specific task you try to complete.

If you want to delete a credit card from your Amazon account though, don’t worry: It’s very simple.

Here’s how to do it.

How to delete a credit card from your Amazon account

1. Go to amazon.com in a browser on your Mac or PC and log into your account, if necessary.

2. Hover the cursor over the “Account and Lists” section and click on “Your Account.”

caption Click “Your Account” to access your account information. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

3. Select “Payment options,” located under the “Ordering and shopping preferences” subhead in the left column.

caption Click “Payment Options.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

4. Under “Your credit and debit cards,” click the down arrow to the right of the card you want to delete.

caption Click the down arrow to delete a card. source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

5. Click “Remove.”

caption Click “Remove.” source Devon Delfino/Business Insider

6. Click “Confirm remove” in the pop-up to delete the card from your Amazon account.

