How to delete a page in Google Docs in 3 different ways, to properly format your documents

You can delete a page in Google Docs in several ways.

The easiest way to delete a page in Google Docs is to simply use your Backspace or Delete key to erase all the content on the page.

You can also edit your margin size, which can help move text off a page and delete it.

If you’ve spent a lot of time working on a very important document, no matter what it’s for, you’re going to want it to look as perfect as it possibly can. A lot of this comes down to formatting.

If you find that there’s an extra page hanging around somewhere, you’re going to want to get rid of that. That extra page could be the thing standing between you and a higher letter grade, a promotion, or even a book deal – you never know.

If you’re working in Google Docs, there are a few ways to delete an extra page, depending on the reason it’s there in the first place. Here are a few suggestions on how to do it, using Google Docs in any browser on your Mac or PC.

How to delete a page in Google Docs

It should only take a few clicks to delete a page in Google Docs. Here are three ways to do it.

Get rid of extra text

caption If you delete enough content to make up a page, it means that your page count will go down. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

If the problem with your project is too much content, and you find a page or two that you could simply omit, getting rid of that extra page is very simple.

Just click and drag your cursor to highlight the unwanted text or images, then press the Backspace or Delete key on your keyboard. All that content will be deleted, and the pages with it.

This will also work if you delete a page’s worth of text from different portions of your project. If you get rid of a paragraph here and a paragraph there, eventually those omissions will add up to a full page of space.

Make sure you’re deleting empty line breaks as well. Even though they don’t contain text, a line break will still take up space.

Delete an unwanted page break

caption Even an empty page might have content on it, like an invisible page break. source William Antonelli/Business Insider

If you seem to have a blank space taking up a page that you don’t want and can’t type in, it’s probably a page break that you added by accident.

Getting rid of a page break is simple: Just place your cursor immediately after the blank space, and hit the Backspace or Delete button until it disappears. The text after the cursor should then jump back up to the page it belongs on.

Adjust your margins

caption You’ll need to open the “Page setup” menu to edit your margins. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

If you find that the page break isn’t the problem, the issue may be the way your page margins are set – they’re probably too large.

To fix this issue:

1. At the top of the document, on the left side of the toolbar, click “File.”

2. In the drop-down menu, go all the way to the bottom and click “Page setup.”

3. In the pop-up box, set all of your margins to one inch (or whatever size you desire). The smaller the number, the smaller the margin size. If the issue was your bottom or top margins being too large, this should fix it, and free up a lot of space in your document.

