How to delete a Slack channel to keep your workspace organized

You can easily delete a Slack channel if you are the workspace owner or admin.

Slack workspaces can quickly become cluttered, so it’s a good practice to delete any channel that is redundant, under used, or otherwise inessential.

In case you’re not familiar with Slack, the go-to communication platform for tens of thousands of organizations around the globe, it’s essentially a platform consisting of multiple chatrooms in which people who work together can connect for focused, productive conversation.

The bigger an organization is, the more users its Slack workspace will have, and likely the more channels there will be.

If your organization’s Slack workspace is getting cluttered up with too many channels, then you’re at risk for the platform making the group less focused and efficient. If you are the workspace owner or admin, you can easily delete a Slack channel.

Here’s how to do it on your Mac or PC.

How to delete a Slack channel

1. Sign into your account and navigate to the workspace with the channel at issue.

2. Click on the channel on the left-hand column.

3. Click on the gear icon near the top of the screen.

4. Choose “Additional options…” from the dropdown menu.

caption Select “Additional options” from the menu. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Select “Delete this channel.”

6. Click “Yes, permanently delete this channel,” then confirm by selecting “Delete Channel.”

