How to delete all of your tweets on Twitter at once using a third-party service

You can easily delete all tweets on your Twitter account using a third-party service, instead of deleting your old tweets one by one.

Tweet Delete is a service that allows you to delete all, or a specified group, of your old tweets all at once.

If you’ve had your Twitter account for a long time, there are probably many old tweets you want to delete. Angsty tweets from when you were a teen, tweets from college you may want to hide from your boss, or long rants on opinions you no longer hold could all be sources of anxiety when they’re just floating around the internet.

If you’d like to get a fresh start on your Twitter account, one way to do so is with Tweet Delete. Tweet Delete is a service that started in 2011 to allow users to delete their old tweets en masse, rather than going through and deleting them one by one – a task so time consuming that many may simply choose not to bother.

Using Tweet Delete, you can choose to delete all your tweets, or just a select few based on timestamp or content. You can choose to do this one time, or to have the action performed automatically every so often.

You can also delete your likes, or create a personal backup of your old tweets so you don’t actually lose them. This backup doesn’t allow your tweets to be reposted to Twitter – it’s just for you.

Tweet Delete can do this for free – but can only delete from your 3,200 most recent tweets, due to the way Twitter stores data. If you want to delete more, you’ll have to pay for the premium version.

Regardless of how or why you’re choosing to do it, though, here’s how to use Tweet Delete to delete all tweets on Twitter.

How to delete all tweets on your Twitter account

1. Go to the Tweet Delete website in a browser on your Mac or PC.

2. Log in to your Twitter account to connect it.

3. Set the parameters of the application accordingly.

If you want to delete all your tweets, click the dropdown menu under “Age of tweets to delete” and select “All time.”

caption Set the parameters as desired. source Melanie Weir/Business Insider

4. Check the box confirming you’ve read the terms and conditions, then click “Delete my tweets!”

