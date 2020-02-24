How to delete an Amazon review you’ve written on a computer or mobile device

caption It’s easy to delete an Amazon review should you change your opinion about a product. source Denys Prykhodov/Shutterstock

You can easily edit or delete an Amazon review you’ve written if you change your mind about a product.

While you are signed into your Amazon account, you will be able to delete your own reviews from your profile page or on the product page itself.

So that air fryer you bought off Amazon and absolutely loved for the first few weeks just melted its own handle?

Or perhaps that building toy you bought your kid for Christmas turns out to have been built using cut-rate materials that wore down quickly?

Or maybe that bread maker you thought was a mistake of an impulse buy isn’t so hard to use after all and, in fact, you’re now making several fresh loaves every week.

One way or the other, you probably want to either edit or delete that Amazon review you have written.

It’s easy to edit or delete an Amazon review, and that’s true even going back a decade or more, if you’re on a computer. Here’s how.

How to delete an Amazon review on a computer

1. Log into your Amazon account on your Mac or PC.

2. Click “Accounts & Lists” at the top of the screen.

3. On the next page, click “Your Amazon profile” under the “Ordering and shopping preferences” section.

4. Scroll down and you will see your reviews; to edit or delete one, click the three dots at the top right corner of the review in question.

caption You cannot restore a deleted Amazon review, so be sure you really want to expunge your comments before committing to their removal. source Steven John/Business Insider

5. Click “Delete review.”

How to delete an Amazon review on a mobile device

1. Open the Amazon app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the three stacked lines at the top left of the Amazon page, then select “Your Account” from the menu that opens.

3. Scroll down and under the “Personalized content” section, tap “Profile.”

caption Select “Profile” under “Personalized content.” source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

4. Scroll toward the bottom of the screen and you will see your reviews; tap the three dots beside a review for the option to edit, delete, or hide it from your profile.

caption Tap the three-dot icon to edit or delete reviews. source Stephanie Lin/Business Insider

5. Tap “Delete review.”

